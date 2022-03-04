Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament 2022 Betting Odds & Promos

Commercial content. 21+.



Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament: The Analysis

The Atlantic Sun Tournament has been dominated by Liberty the past few seasons. The Flames have not only been a threat in the league, but a threat to power conference teams in March.

This season, however, a newcomer to the league in Jacksonville State has Liberty feeling the heat in the fight for the A-Sun’s lone bid.

Now into the semifinals, just four teams remain. Liberty and Jacksonville State are the two firm favorites for the ASUN tournament, and by no small amount. The two did meet head-to-head once during the season, with Jacksonville State winning by 10 on Liberty’s home court.

The higher seed in the ASUN tournament always hosts, so pay attention to home court advantage. Bellarmine has the tough task of facing Liberty, whilst Jacksonville takes on Jacksonville State.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Odds



Odds courtesy of FanDuel. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Liberty +115 Jacksonville State +150 Jacksonville +300 Bellarmine +500



Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament History

Formerly known as the Trans America Athletic Conference, the ASUN combines teams from all across the East Coast, from Kentucky to Florida.

Liberty has won all three previous conference titles, tied for the most ASUN tournament victories with Florida Gulf Coast. FGC is already eliminated, so Liberty can make history by winning it this year.

Two new teams joined the ASUN in 2021, but have already been eliminated. Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky bolstered the number of teams up to 10.