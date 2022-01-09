Atlanta will pull off upset

The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in the Bettor’s Guide. Cat’s record in print stands at 652-562 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

ATLANTA FALCONS (+3.5) over New Orleans Saints

Atlanta’s out of contention for a wild-card spot at this juncture, but can cramp New Orleans’ postseason hopes with a workmanlike win. The Falcons hold the superior hand at quarterback with Matt Ryan and could engineer a rare season sweep of the defense-minded Saints with the upset here. A stout defensive effort could well carry the day, given the head start, for one unit.

San Francisco 49ers (+4.5) over LOS ANGELES RAMS

San Fran is primed to carry its own water on the road, as well as at home, as the 49ers gun for their sixth straight win against this foe, which, coupled with a Saints loss, would buy them a ticket to the tournament. The task would be eased if QB Jimmy Garoppolo proves sufficiently fit to handle this assignment; check status. Road side has gotten into the Rams’ heads, to home team’s distress.

Last Week: 2-0. Packers (W), Bengals (W)

Season: 17-16-1.