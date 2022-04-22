Atlanta will make this long series

I have Heat futures. (And Bucks futures. And C’s futures.) I think this team has been underrated in the market as the No. 1 seed.

But look at the first two games of this series. The Hawks, two days off an emotional road win to secure the No. 8 seed in Cleveland, go into an early game in South Beach and get walloped after they can’t hit the broad side of a barn in the first half, while the Heat have the best shooting performance relative to statistical expectation of any team in the Game 1’s.

In the second game, it takes Jimmy Butler having a career night with 45 points, including four made 3s for a guy who doesn’t shoot them, and an 0-of-6 night from Danilo Gallinari for the Heat to just press enough to cover the spread.

The Heat are the better team and they’ll win this series. But the market reflects a huge gap between these two teams and we basically have three straight halves where the Hawks have hung in, with the series headed to Atlanta where the Hawks have been way better.

Atlanta had the eighth-best Net Rating in home games this season, just behind the Heat in seventh. People will look at the seedings and the 2-0 lead for the Heat and get ahead of themselves. But I think Atlanta can make this a series; Miami’s ceiling isn’t high enough for it to get clear separation and we’ve seen that in the first two games.

John Collins puts up a shot against the Miami Heat. NBAE via Getty Images

Nate McMillan starting John Collins at center was a great move that paid dividends immediately. They’ll continue to get more comfortable against the Heat’s defense and Miami’s supporting cast will struggle more. I like Atlanta to find its way into two wins to force this series to at least six, though I still think Miami wins the series.

Moore’s Best Bet: Hawks +2.5 Games (+172, FanDuel)

Jay was bettors’ Mr. Wright

A Wednesday night news dump has sent shock waves through the college basketball world as Jay Wright stepped down as the coach at Villanova.

Wright is known as one of the best coaches in the game. He has won two national championships at the Wildcats’ helm and led them to four Final Four appearances, including this past season.

Villanova started the day at 20/1 on DraftKings to win the 2023 national title. After the Wright news, they have moved to 22/1 odds. The Wildcats are also currently 22/1 at BetMGM but can now be bought at 40/1 at both Caesars and FanDuel.

Jay Wright looks on during his Final Four loss to Kansas. Getty Images

Obviously, Wright’s departure will likely be tough for the school’s fan base. However, longtime Villanova bettors might be the saddest of all.

Across all six major sports (NFL, CFB, NBA, CBB, NHL, MLB), Villanova is the most profitable betting team over the last decade: 196-133-9 ATS (59.6 percent).

And just how profitable has Villanova been under Wright? A $100 bettor would be up $5,062, a ROI of +15 percent.

Wright was the head coach at Hofstra from 1994 to 2001 before taking over at Villanova ahead of the 2001-02 season. He posted a 520-197 (.725) record during his time at Villanova, winning eight Big East regular-season titles and four Big East Tournament crowns.

The sport has gotten used to seeing prominent college coaches retire, with Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski announcing their departures over the last year. Coach K was 75 when he retired and Williams was 70. The 60-year-old Wright is one of the few college basketball coaches to retire while still in the prime of their coaching career.

Kyle Neptune will be Wright’s successor. Neptune spent seven seasons on Wright’s staff at Villanova before taking over as the head coach of Fordham last year. He went 16-16 during his first year with the Rams.