Athletics vs. Mariners prediction: Snap up the Over

Neither the Oakland Athletics nor the Seattle Mariners boast dynamic offenses, but Friday night’s tilt between the AL West rivals could feature some crooked numbers.

Marco Gonzales is slated to get the nod for the Mariners and the 30-year-old lefty is a prime regression candidate as this season trudges on.

Gonzales’ 3.30 ERA looks fine on the surface, but his 5.52 K/9, 3.42 BB/9 and 1.54 HR/9 suggest that he’s on shaky ground. Gonzales’ xERA and xFIP are a full run higher than his actual ERA, so there’s a decent chance things may unravel for the lefty in the second half.



Things have already unraveled for James Kaprielian.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 5.88 ERA and nothing under the hood suggests he’ll start trending up. Kaprielian is giving up 4.2 walks and 1.9 long balls per nine innings. His low strikeout rate and ground ball percentage show that he has not been adept at pitching his way out of jams.

You’re getting a decent number to back the Over in a pitching matchup that leaves a lot to be desired.

The play: Athletics-Mariners, Over 7.5 runs.