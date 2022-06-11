Athletics vs. Guardians prediction: Oakland the pick

Worst. Belmont. Field. Ever? Maybe.
But Stitches has been pressed for a pick all week after winning the Preakness. Considering everything we touch turns to gold lately … sit tight, take hold and take Barber Road.
New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.
The Athletics have fallen on hard times, and so has starter Frankie Montas (2-6, 3.06). The Ks are still there — 78 at last count — but he hasn’t won in more than a month.
He pitched well, allowing one run over six in a hard-luck loss to the Red Sox in his last outing. The A’s are in Cleveland.
Check out the best sports betting sites and apps
The Guardians’ Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.72) picked up his second win from 10 starts in Baltimore. Plesac, however, had given up 24 runs over his past 31 innings. Take the A’s for 10 units.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette homered in the second inning, Jose Berrios pitched eight innings and the Blue Jays tamed the Tigers 10-1. Up +1,064 easygoers.