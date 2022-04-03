Athletics trade Sean Manaea to Padres as roster purge continues

Athletics here! Get your Oakland Athletics here! Get them while they’re hot!

Not even the best ballpark vendors could sell off players as fast as the Athletics, whose spring-training roster purge continued Sunday with the trade of starting pitcher Sean Manaea to the Padres, according to multiple reports. The left-hander joins Matt Olson (Braves), Matt Chapman (Blue Jays) and Chris Bassit (Mets) as quality players that the Athletics have traded in the last few weeks.

After three straight early exits from the playoffs in 2018-20, the Athletics took a step back with 86 wins last season. And now they are headed for a full rebuild.

Manaea was 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA and a league-high 32 starts, including two shutouts, last season. He threw a no-hitter in 2018.

Sean Manaea Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The Athletics reportedly acquired pitcher Adrian Martinez and infielder Euribiel Angeles — both minor-leaguers — in exchange for Manaea and minor-league pitcher Aaron Holiday. The all-in Padres added another arm to their array of starting pitching options. They did attempt to deal Chris Paddack, along with Eric Hosmer, to the Mets in a deal that fell apart Saturday.

Manaea is due $9.75 million this season before reaching free agency in 2023.