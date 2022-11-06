Astros WAGs celebrate 2022 World Series win over Phillies

Cue “We Are the Champions.”

Moments after the Astros defeated the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night — the team’s second championship in six years — Houston’s finest were joined by their significant others on the field at Minute Maid Park, where they kept the postgame festivities rolling.

Reagan Bregman, the wife of Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, celebrated her spouse’s second World Series win and the couple’s first as a family of three, as they welcomed son Knox Samuel over the summer.

Alex Bregman celebrates the Astros’ World Series win on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, with wife Reagan and son Knox.

Reagan Bregman holds son Knox during the Astros’ World Series win on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.



In a photo shared on Reagan’s Instagram Story, the 28-year-old Bregman can be seen kissing his son while Reagan, clad in a white T-shirt and an orange skirt, stood at his side.

Elsewhere, Bregman’s teammate and former Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini embraced his fiancée, Sara Perlman.

“World Series champion baby!!!!!!” Perlman exclaimed in an Instagram Story that featured the couple kissing.

Trey Mancini kisses fiancée Sara Perlman after the Astros’ World Series win on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Instagram/Sara Perlman

Perlman, who hosts NBC Sports’ “The Daily Line,” also reshared a sweet animation of her and the 30-year-old Mancini, who arrived in Houston in August as part of a three-team trade.

Meanwhile, Monica Alvarez, the longtime partner of designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, enjoyed some family time with the 25-year-old pro, who smashed a three-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Astros a 3-1 lead.

“World champs 2022,” Monica gushed on Instagram, where she also posted pics of Alvarez celebrating with the birthday girl, daughter Mia.

Monica Alvarez and Yordan Alvarez with their daughter following the Astros’ World Series win on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Instagram/Monica Alvarez

“No better birthday present for my little girl,” Monica shared, along with the hashtag, “Mia turns 4.”

The Astros and their biggest supporters will continue their victory lap with a championship parade, with more details expected to be announced Sunday regarding the festivities.