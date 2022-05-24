Astros vs. Guardians, Angels vs. Rangers

Commercial Content, 21+



Baseball bettors have a full 15-game slate to choose from Tuesday, but Collin Whitchurch and Sean Zerillo of The Action Network are here to give their best MLB bets (video above).

Whitchurch is looking to the Cleveland Guardians-Houston Astros matchup for his first bet, with odds courtesy of BetMGM. Whitchurch’s confidence in that play arises from his lack of confidence in Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac.

MLB odds, picks and predictions today



Astros vs. Guardians prediction (8:10 PM ET, Bally Sports Great Lakes)

“[Plesac] has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season, but his xERA is all the way up to 5.69,” Whitchurch says.

Zach Plesac talks with catcher Austin Hedges and acting manager Carl Willis. Getty Images

Additionally, Plesac has previously demonstrated an inability to miss bats. By going up against an Astros side that is one of the most contact-oriented teams in baseball, Whitchurch expects he’ll struggle.

On the flip-side, Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez brings an ERA under three to this contest and, according to Whitchurch, simply needs to avoid walks in order to have success. For those reasons, take the Astros to cover the spread (-1.5) tonight at home.

Angels vs. Rangers prediction (9:38 PM ET, Bally Sports Southwest)

As for Zerillo, he’s looking to the series opener between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angeles for his best bet. Rather than picking a side, he’s choosing to target over 8.5 runs at +105.

For Zerillo, he’s looking to fade the name-value associated with Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Noah Syndergaard AP

“[Syndergaard’s] velocity is down three miles an hour from his career average and three-and-a-half mph from his last full season,” Zerillo explains.

Plus, Syndergaard’s ERA indicators used to be in the high two’s or low three’s but now they are nearing four with the Angels. As a result, Zerillo believes both offenses will take chances and clear this benchmark Tuesday in Anaheim.