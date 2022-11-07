Astros troll Yankees at World Series parade with Houston chant

The Houston Astros may be the 2022 World Series Champions, but they have not let bygones be bygones.

The Astros shared a video taken from Monday’s title parade in Houston, featuring several players taking part in a “We want Houston” chant.

Yordan Alvarez, Christian Vazquez, and others can be seen egging on the crowd as part of their revelry.

The chant and subsequent tweet were a shot at Yankees and Phillies fans that shouted the same phrase before the 2022 ALCS and World Series, respectively.

Yankees fans have carried a hatred of the Astros since the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, and Philly supporters adopted the rallying cry for this season’s Fall Classic.

The Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS before winning their second title in six years, topping the Phillies in six games.

Fans cheer as they wait for the start of the Houston Astros Championship Parade.

Houston Astros Alex Bregman (2), Jose Altuve, center, and Justin Verlander (35) celebrate.

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (9) during the parade to celebrate the Astros 2022 World Series championship.



Along the way, they made sure teams knew what they were getting.

“They asked for Houston,” catcher Martin Maldonado said after beating the Yankees. “They got Houston.”

The Yankees weren’t the only ones to feel the wrath of Houston fans on Monday — Sen. Ted Cruz was showered with boos and had a beer can thrown at him while riding in a military Humvee in the parade.