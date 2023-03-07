Astros still working it out with Framber Valdez, Kyle Tucker

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This could be a big week for the world champion Astros. Potentially, three major issues could be resolved by the end of the week, though there are varying degrees of hope on each.

Their star DH/left fielder Yordan Alvarez, whose ailing left hand hasn’t allowed him to pick up a bat all spring, is slated to begin swinging a bat on Saturday, Astros general manager Dana Brown said.

Additionally, Brown said he’s giving contract talks “48 hours” in their attempt to lock up star pitcher Framber Valdez and star outfielder Kyle Tucker to long-term deals.

Brown got off to a nice start in his new job, securing starter Cristian Javier to a $70 million deal.

He’s still talking to the agents for Valdez and Tucker, but those deals haven’t been as easy to finalize.

Other sources suggest a pessimistic picture of the likelihood of deals now.

“These are going to be more difficult to get done at this juncture,” Brown admitted. “It feels like they’re coming to a close. We’ll know within the next 48 hours.





The Astros hope to have a new deal for Framber Valdez in the coming days. AP

“We’re communicating. It looks like we’re further away with Tucker, but we’ll see.”

Brown wasn’t suggesting they are close with Valdez, either, only a bit closer than with Tucker.

Other sources suggest Tucker is seeking a longer deal. Brown, who came from the Braves, who have done a superb job locking up its best young players, wouldn’t confirm the number of years but said, “He’s looking for a long-term deal. At the end of the day we’re willing to secure players. But we have to meet somewhere in the middle.”

Valdez and Tucker can become free agents after 2025.

“We still have three more years, it’s not the end of the world if we get it done next year or the year after,” Brown said.

The Astros were able to extend stars Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve (twice) — Brown mentioned they’d like to extend both those stars again — but they have a history of resisting the ultra-long deal.





The Astros and Kyle Tucker are still far apart in negotiations. Getty Images

Brown is new with Houston, but he’s on board.

“I understand that, and I respect that,” Brown said. “A lot of those long-term deals, they don’t end well.”

The Alvarez situation, which has been quite worrisome in Astros camp, may finally be taking a turn for the better.

Brown said they are now optimistic — though it remains unknown when he’ll be able to play in a game.

While others declined to speak about Alvarez’s situation, including Alvarez, Brown suggested things are looking better to the point where Opening Day is very possible.

“His hand is going to be fine. He’s going to start swinging the bat on Saturday and he’s going to have a bunch of time to get ready,” Brown said. “We’re optimistic about it. It just takes time.”

Alvarez dealt with the hand issue last year and has been to several doctors.

The current diagnosis is inflammation.

Brown said there is no structural damage.

“He’s feeling a lot better, a lot better. Almost to the point where we don’t want to rush him he’s feeling so good,” Brown said. “There’s no pain, which is great. We’re telling him we don’t want this to come back.

“Let it play out, let it completely heal so he can roll through the season.”