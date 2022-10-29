Astros roll past Phillies to even World Series at game apiece

HOUSTON – Same as the night before, the Astros built a five-run lead Saturday for a starting pitcher they could trust.

The difference this time was that pitcher delivered.

Framber Valdez, with his own lackluster World Series history to overcome, gave the Astros the kind of performance they expected a night earlier from Justin Verlander. With the left-hander’s superb outing into the seventh inning as their guide, the Astros beat the Phillies 5-2 in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

The series, even at 1-1, will resume Monday night in Philadelphia, where the Phillies will host their first World Series game since 2009.

Valdez left to a standing ovation of twirling orange rally towels after throwing his 104th pitch of the game and retiring Alec Bohm for the first out in the seventh with the Astros ahead 5-0.

Rafael Montero allowed an inherited runner to score on Jean Segura’s sacrifice fly, closing the line on Valdez, who allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks over 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and three walks. Valdez started twice in last year’s World Series against the Braves and flopped in both appearances, pitching to a 19.29 ERA.

Alex Bregman (left) is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez after blasting a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the Astros’ 5-2 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series. Getty Images

Verlander, who flushed a five-run lead in the Astros’ Game 1 loss, has pitched to a 6.07 ERA in eight career World Series starts.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had his worst start of this postseason, allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on six hits over five innings. The right-hander was removed after just 69 pitches, following Alex Bregman’s two-run homer in the fifth that put the Phillies in a five-run hole.

But unlike in Game 1, when the Phillies rallied against Verlander in the middle innings – and ultimately went ahead in the 10th inning on J.T. Realmuto’s homer against Luis Garcia – the cavalry never arrived.

Wheeler threw all of four pitches in allowing three straight doubles to begin the game, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena each jumped on the first pitch and doubled. Yordan Alvarez fouled off the first pitch he saw before joining the parade with a double.

Zack Wheeler allowed five runs, four earned, in the Phillies’ loss to the Astros. Getty Images

After Bregman and Kyle Tucker were retired, Wheeler got Yuli Gurriel to hit a grounder to shortstop that should have ended the inning. But Edmundo Sosa hesitated before bouncing a throw that Rhys Hoskins couldn’t scoop, allowing Alvarez to score the inning’s third run. Sosa was charged with an error.

Wheeler avoided further trouble until the fifth, when Bregman crushed a two-run homer that extended the Astros’ lead to 5-0. Altuve singled leading off the inning and with one out Alvarez hit a grounder that was nearly an inning-ending double play. But Alvarez beat the throw and after a replay review upheld that Altuve was out at second base (Sosa’s foot was fast off the bag) Bregman launched a shot to left field for his third homer this postseason.

Astros fans cheer during the eighth inning of their team’s win over the Phillies. Getty Images

Valdez sizzled, striking out eight batters over the first five innings. The Phillies finally put the leadoff hitter of an inning on base in the fifth, when Segura singled, but Matt Vierling hit into a double play. Valdez walked a batter in each of the first two innings, but neither advanced past first base. The Phillies put two runners aboard against Valdez in the sixth, but Nick Castellanos hit into an inning-ending double play.

Montero pitched 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief, but not without brief drama. In the eighth, Kyle Schwarber hit a missile toward the right-field foul pole that was initially ruled fair for a two-run homer. But umpires convened and changed the call to foul, which was upheld by replay. Schwarber returned to the plate and hit a shot to right field that Tucker caught near the top of the fence.

The inning was extended on Realmuto’s grounder that Pena fielded behind second base and flipped toward the bag. Altuve, believing Pena would throw to first, was crouched on the ground away from the base and watched the ball plop to the ground. Montero escaped by retiring Bryce Harper.

In the ninth, Gurriel’s fielding error allowed the Phillies to score an unearned run against Ryan Pressly.