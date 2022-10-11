Astros reliever Phil Maton out for playoffs after ‘selfish’ punch

Baseball players continue to suffer unforced injuries.

Astros general manager James Click announced Tuesday that relief pitcher Phil Maton is out for the rest of the playoffs. In Wednesday’s meaningless season finale against the Phillies, Maton gave up two hits and two earned runs in a third of an inning.

One of the hits Maton gave up in the outing was to his brother, Nick, an infielder for Philadelphia.

Frustrated, he punched a locker and fractured his pinkie finger.

After undergoing surgery, Maton will be unavailable for the Astros for the entire postseason.

Astros reliever Phil Maton is out for the playoffs after punching a locker on Wednesday, after giving up a hit to his brother. Getty Images

“It was a short-sighted move and, ultimately, it was selfish,” he told reporters on Tuesday, referring to punching the locker. “It’s one of those things that I hope doesn’t affect our team moving forward.”

The 29-year-old Maton appeared in 67 games for the Astros this season. He was 0-2 with a 3.84 ERA and had 73 strikeouts.

Maton, who previously pitched for San Diego and Cleveland, was traded from the Guardians to the Astros at last year’s trade deadline.

Phillies infielder Nick Maton got a hit off his brother, Phil, on Wednesday. Getty Images

The Astros play the Mariners in the ALDS; Houston is a -235 favorite, and Seattle is +194, according to the odds on FanDuel.

Maton is the second reliever of the day to be announced to be missing time with a self-inflicted injury. Phillies reliever David Robertson will miss at least the NLDS against the Braves after straining his calf while jumping up and down celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the team’s wild-card series against the Cardinals.