Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi carted off after scary leg injury

Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi was stretchered off the field during Monday’s game against the Red Sox after apparently suffering a leg injury while running to first base to cover the bag.

While pitching to Kiké Hernandez, Odorizzi appeared to land awkwardly on his ankle during the delivery. After the pitch was grounded to first, he turned to the base, but after a couple steps collapsed onto the field.

In the immediate aftermath, he laid out near the mound and slapped the grass with his hand. He was taken out of the game and had to be taken off the field on a cart.

The Astros said that Odorizzi had “lower leg discomfort” and would be scheduled for an MRI exam. Manager Dusty Baker said he was in good spirits after the game.

“He’s probably doing better than it looked like on the mound,” Baker said, per ESPN.

Jake Odorizzi lies on the ground after suffering a leg injury Getty Images

Odorizzi is stretchered off the field Getty Images

The 32-year-old was putting together a strong season before the injury, coming into the game with a nearly 16-inning shutout streak. His ERA currently sits at 3.13 through 31.2 innings.

The Red Sox ended up winning the game, 6-3.