Astros join Luis Castillo trade market with Yankees, Dodgers

The Yankees and Dodgers have been seen as among the favorites for All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo, the top starter on the market. But the Astros are among other teams showing keen interest in Castillo. Sweeny Murti of WFAN first mentioned this.

Hard to see Cincinnati sending him to St. Louis, its bitter rival. But the Cardinals, hurt by injuries, are seeking one or two starting pitchers.

Frankie Montas is due to start Friday and could join Castillo at the top of the market. The belief is he just had shoulder inflammation.

The Astros appear to be looking for a catcher, but perhaps just a backup catcher. … Orioles No. 1 overall pick, Oklahoma HS SS Jackson Holliday, had a remarkable 2.141 OPS as a high school senior. He is expected to sign for close to $8.2 million. Georgia HS CF Druw Jones got a record $8,185,100 as the No. 2 pick by the Diamondbacks. Jones beat Bobby Witt Jr.’s $7.7M record for a high school player, and Holliday will (slightly) top Jones.

Andrew Benintendi could use his vaccination status as a de facto no-trade clause. If he doesn’t want to go to a team in the AL East — including Toronto, for instance — he can prevent that by remaining unvaccinated. … Best wishes to beloved Mets first-base coach Wayne Kirby, who underwent prostate cancer surgery Tuesday and is expected back in a few days.

Luis Castillo gets set to pitch during the MLB All-Star Game. Getty Images

Trade Bait Power Rankings, among players with a good chance to be traded: