Astros GM Dana Brown on Slow Start, Injuries, Dusty Baker





Getty Images

Brett Baty is up from the minors to the Mets. Aaron Hicks is getting booed off the field for the Yankees. Shohei Ohtani is in The Bronx taking on the Yankees this week.

A lot is going on in New York baseball.

One team the Yankees are used to playing in big series is the Houston Astros.

Their GM Dana Brown was this week’s guest on “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

‘The Show’ Podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman:

BATY CALLED UP: The Mets called up Brett Baty Monday. Was this the right move? Mets have more bats in the minors. The Mets minor league system is above average.

The Mets called up Brett Baty Monday. Was this the right move? Mets have more bats in the minors. The Mets minor league system is above average. YANKEES HITTERS: Josh Donaldson getting booed by Yankees fans. Aaron Hicks also getting booed. Should Hicks get benched? Shohei Ohtani in NYC this week playing the Yankees.

Josh Donaldson getting booed by Yankees fans. Aaron Hicks also getting booed. Should Hicks get benched? Shohei Ohtani in NYC this week playing the Yankees. BAD STARTS: Going through some teams off to a bad start and whether people should be concerned. Phillies off to a rough start and pitching has been bad. Is the Cardinals’ 7-10 start concerning at all?

Dana Brown Interview:

Astros GM

SLOW START: Not concerned at all. Have a good rotation and are dealing with injuries. Not worried about Jose Abreu’s slow start.

Not concerned at all. Have a good rotation and are dealing with injuries. Not worried about Jose Abreu’s slow start. INJURIES: Michael Brantley will play in games in the minors next week. Jose Altuve is getting better. They are optimistic about his return.

Michael Brantley will play in games in the minors next week. Jose Altuve is getting better. They are optimistic about his return. ALTUVE/BREGMAN: No talks of an extension yet. Probably would happen in the offseason. Both players love it there. Thinks they will get both guys done. Hope is that they both retire there.

No talks of an extension yet. Probably would happen in the offseason. Both players love it there. Thinks they will get both guys done. Hope is that they both retire there. INTERVIEWS: Mets were his first interview. Embraces the analytics side.

Mets were his first interview. Embraces the analytics side. DUSTY BAKER: How long will he be manager? “He will make some decisions on the field that we don’t understand.” Dusty is the type of man that will go with his instincts. He has a phenomenal relationship with the players.

SUBSCRIBE BELOW: