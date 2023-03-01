Astros’ Dusty Baker not worrying about ‘them Yankees’ — yet

PORT ST. LUCIE — There has been a familiar narrative around the Yankees for much of the last half-decade and it’s continued into this spring.

As one team official put it recently, “We’re good enough to win 100 games. But we have to beat the Astros.”

Perhaps not too surprisingly, Houston manager Dusty Baker, who guided the Astros to a World Series title after they swept the Yankees in the ALCS a year ago, has a different attitude about the Bombers.

“I worry about them Yankees when I get there,” Baker said before Houston beat the Mets 8-4 in a Grapefruit League game on Tuesday at Clover Park.

Asked Tuesday if he viewed the Yankees as his team’s biggest threat to the American League pennant, Baker said, “If you do that, you look over too many people and especially people in our division.”

Baker, entering his fourth season as Astros’ manager, noted his focus was on the AL West, as the Astros had to “get past Seattle, the new Texas Rangers [and] you’ve got to pay attention to the Angels.”





Dusty Baker celebrates with the World Series trophy during their champiosnhip parade in Houston. Baker’s Astros beat the Yankees to advance to the World Series. Getty Images

As for the Yankees, who have lost to the Astros in the playoffs in three of the last six seasons, Baker said, “They can look at us if they want to. We look at our immediate [concerns]. You’ve got to get out of your division first. Some guys [on the team] might [look at the Yankees], but I’m not. I worry about them Yankees when I get there.”

Houston, which has won the AL West five times in the last six seasons, will try to repeat as World Series champs despite losing Justin Verlander, who signed with the Mets as a free agent in the offseason.

The Astros are still considered the favorites in the AL West, as well as among the favorites — along with the Yankees — for the AL pennant.

They added Jose Abreu to play first base, replacing Yuli Gurriel and are coming off a 106-win regular season and a postseason capped by a World Series victory over the Phillies.