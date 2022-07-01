Astros duo sit out win over Yankees following scary collision

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez and shortstop Jeremy Pena both were out of the Astros’ starting lineup Thursday against the Yankees following their scary collision the previous day against the Mets at Citi Field.

Alvarez, who is tied for second in the majors behind Aaron Judge with 23 home runs, and Pena were being evaluated for concussions and “still trying to see if they can get cleared,” according to Houston manager Dusty Baker.

“First and foremost, I hope they’re fine,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters at Minute Maid Park before the Yankees’ 2-1 loss. “Anytime you see guys come out of a game or carted off the field your concern goes to that and they’re well-being.

“It sounds like they avoided serious injury, which is a good thing. Obviously, they’re two great players and in Yordan’s case, one of the best hitters in the sport. So that’s gonna be a challenge. But right now, you just hope, especially those caliber of players, you just hope everything’s OK.”

Jeremy Pena (3) and Yordan Alvarez collide during the Astros’ win over the Mets on Wednesday. USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old Alvarez — the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year — was carted off the field after Wednesday’s eighth-inning collision, with Pena making the catch on Dominic Smith’s pop-up. Alvarez was named Thursday with Shohei Ohtani as the finalists to be the starting designated hitter for the American League in the All-Star Game.

Pena, the 24-year-old rookie, is batting .275 with nine homers and a .788 OPS as the primary replacement for departed star Carlos Correa.

Alvarez went 3-for-12 with a home run and two walks in the four-game split with the Yankees last weekend in The Bronx. Thursday’s game was a one-game makeup from a postponement at the start of the season between the two potential playoff opponents.

“Anytime you’re playing against a team this good obviously the rivalry gives you a little shot, especially coming in for a one-off where you’re in the middle of this travel,” Boone said. “So there’s spots on the calendar throughout the grind of the season that probably give you a little extra. But also, it is a game in June. I think that’s our focus on it.

“[The Bronx series] was energetic and intense for it being June, obviously you know there’s a lot of eyeballs and a lot of focus on that, and you can feel that energy. And realize playing four games, that you’re up against a really good opponent.”