Astros don’t deserve what Phillies fans will dish out

I almost feel sorry for the Astros. I said almost.

I know, I know, it’s not the easiest organization to work up a good cry for. But they are heading into Philly for Game 3 at one game apiece in the World Series, and you just know it’s going to get ugly.

Even in New York, where we are much more reasonable, we overdo it for the Astros. And don’t forget, this is the city that booed Santa Claus. (They say that’s exaggerated, but as someone who once wore a Cheesehead for an end zone seat at a Packers-Eagles playoff game, I know they can get a little crazy there.)

Now we have this new alleged scandal. Folks on social media (which has the same feel as an unfiltered Philly) are wound up that the Astros’ light-hitting catcher Martin Maldonado inadvertently used an illegal bat. Never mind that it was a bat that was outlawed for safety reasons. And he used it for one game. In an Astros loss.

For the unenlightened (and those wise enough to stay off Twitter), let me fill you in on a scandal lacking in scandalousness.

The Maldonado bat controversy began innocently enough, with a nice note that he “borrowed” his World Series bats from Hall of Famer to be Albert Pujols, a former teammate.

Jose Altuve (r.) and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros celebrate a win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Getty Images

Then the story was updated to mention that Maldonado’s new bats, which he used in Game 1, were deemed illegal by Major League Baseball, and after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in the Astros’ 6-5 Game 1 defeat to the Phillies, he returned to his former bats, the ones he used while batting .186 this season.

Then it was updated again to say that it was only ruled illegal for safety reasons, that the issue is that the bats are prone to splinter, and that Pujols’ use was grandfathered in since the rule to outlaw them came in 2011, after Pujols was an established player.

Of course, it’s a bit odd that if the bats are a safety hazard that anyone’s ever allowed to use them, even an all-time great. But that’s not on Pujols nor certainly Maldonado.

Yet, even after all this came to light, there was public outcry.

“Maldonado used an illegal bat last night and he’s still allowed to play tonight??? What are we doing here @MLB? … Astros = Cheaters,” tweeted Andrew Desiderio, well-known Politico reporter and Philadelphia fan.

“Maldonado used an illegal bat last night. But these Astros don’t cheat right?” tweeted a Philadelphian with the handle phillysawick.

“Oh Maldonado was casually using an illegal bat last night? Add it to the list with these guys,” tweeted Mike Bishop, a music creator from Philadelphia.

I hear them. But Maldonado gets a pass here as it’s unlikely he knew the bats weren’t legal until an MLB official spotted the note about him borrowing Pujols’ bats, and filled him in. We don’t want anyone getting hurt in the World Series.

Anyway, let’s lay off the Astros now. I understand some folks are annoyed that their players technically went unpunished in the 2017 scandal in which an intricate cheating system was used leading up to the organization’s lone World Series championship. But it’s been five years. I’d say, considering culpability, their current players have taken enough abuse.

Take Jose Altuve for instance. He didn’t even partake in the cheating, and he’s booed like no one else. He specifically requested not to receive the pitch info gathered by nefarious means and relayed by banging on trash cans. (Yes, it’s true the whole episode was as unseemly as its sounds.)

Rabid Phillies fans await the Astros starting with Game 3 on Monday. Getty Images

The Astros were fined $5 million, and you can argue that $5 million isn’t enough for a team that saved tens of millions of dollars by tanking to get high draft choices, which it used very well. And I get that. The commissioner couldn’t punish the players since he needed their testimony to get to the bottom of the sordid scandal. And I get why that was dissatisfying to fans of the 29 other teams. But only a handful of players even remain from the 2017 team, and they are generally among the least guilty. Altuve, Alex Bregman (who was a rookie in 2017), Justin Verlander (who’s a pitcher and didn’t benefit, and joined the team midseason) and Yuli Gurriel.

The only player involved enough to be mentioned in MLB’s report on that unfortunate episode was veteran Carlos Beltran, the respected vet who helped mastermind the complicated scheme. He was the leader who swayed the others, and was appropriately dismissed as the new Mets manager upon the revelation.

As for Maldonado, in 2017 he was playing in Los Angeles of Anaheim with his friend Pujols, and he apparently either liked the bats or noticed what they did for the all-time great. Anyway, he was an Angel in this, both literally and descriptively. Of course, that won’t shield him from abuse in Games 3-5, as he’ll likely join Altuve, Bregman and the others in hearing it from that passionate Philly faithful. That’s unfortunate.