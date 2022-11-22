Astros dole out $516,437 for largest postseason shares in MLB history

The Houston Astros won baseball’s biggest prize with their 2022 World Series victory, and will now also enjoy record payments for their efforts.

Players from the Space City will receive postseason shares of $516,437 each, according to MLB.com. The 2021 world champion Atlanta Braves received shares worth $397,000 each, but did issue more shares than Houston. The Astros held the previous record for largest postseason shares in baseball history at $438,901.57, which they set in 2017 after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Alex Bregman (l), Jose Altuve and the Astros got the largest World Series shares in MLB history. USA TODAY Sports

Adding the Wild Card Series to the postseason helped propel the total players’ postseason pool to a record $107.5 million. That was a 19 percent increase over last season’s total of $90.5 million. The Astros chose to issue 59 full shares and 14.14 partial shares with their earnings. The National League winning Philadelphia Phillies handed out 72 full shares and 15.03 partial shares at $296,255 each.

Each playoff team gets a share of money earned from the playoff gate revenue, and the winner of the tournament receives the largest cut. The pool is formed with half of the revenue from all the wild-card games, 60 percent of revenue from the first three games of the Division Series, 60 percent of the revenue from the first four games of the LCS’s, and 60 percent of the gate from the first four World Series contests.

The players decide who gets full and partial shares on the team and the club’s support personnel.