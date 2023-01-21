Aston Villa-Southampton soccer match delayed because of drone

Aston Villa’s win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday was briefly delayed by a drone.

In the 40th minute, a drone began flying above the field at St. Mary’s Stadium. After it was spotted, the referee spoke to both teams’ captains, and decided to momentarily halt play to deal with the situation. Players went back to their respective locker rooms. The score was tied 0-0 at the time.

After 10 minutes, the drone was cleared and players were called back out of the locker rooms to resume play.

YouTuber Ally Law, a popular prankster, seemingly claimed responsibility for the incident.

“Testing my new drone today over Southampton,” Law tweeted before the game, accompanied by a picture of a drone. “Beautiful day for it!”

After the game, Law retweeted others crediting him.

Players and the referee look up at the drone flying over the field.

A drone flies over the field during the Aston Villa-Southampton game.



Ollie Watkins’ 77th-minute goal lifted Aston Villa to a 1-0 road win. Southampton’s struggles continue, as they sit tied for last place in the table and are at significant risk of being relegated.