Asante Samuel’s dad trolls him over dropped interception

Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel had the most savage response after his son, Asante Samuel Jr., failed to hang onto an interception in the Chargers’ 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.”

Samuel Jr., a cornerback for Los Angeles, dropped an interception in the third quarter, and his father was quick to remind him that poor performance in the NFL won’t get you paid.

“If I was his teammate I would whisper in his ear ‘you just dropped a million dollars,’” Samuel Sr. tweeted during the game, adding the hashtag, “pick 6.”

The Chargers’ Asante Samuel Jr. reacts after missing an attempt to block a Chiefs field goal at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. Getty Images

The Chargers were up 17-7 when Samuel Jr. got his hands on a Patrick Mahomes pass on first down. But the ball bounced off his knee as he fell to the ground and he couldn’t secure it. Officials initially called it an interception, but ruled it incomplete upon review.

Samuel Jr. later liked a tweet that said he was “robbed” on the play.

“I dropped 8-10 interceptions my 2nd year, 4 in one game,” his father wrote in a separate tweet. “I went and got me a nerf ball and got rite. #pick6.”

Some people on Twitter then reminded the elder Samuel of his own infamous moment during his career.

The Patriots’ Asante Samuel celebrates after breaking-up a pass to the Giants’ Plaxico Burress during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

“Remember the one you dropped in the Super Bowl?” one person tweeted, referring to a game-ending interception that Samuel watched slip through his hands in the 2008 Super Bowl when the Giants defeated his Patriots, 17-14. Had he held onto the pass, the Patriots likely would’ve won the game and completed a perfect 19-0 season.

Samuel Jr.’s dropped interception wasn’t the only mistake that contributed to the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs in Week 2, though.

The game was tied at 17 when the Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson picked off Justin Herbert at the goal line and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The pick-six secured Kansas City’s victory.