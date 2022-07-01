A’s vs. Mariners odds, predictions, picks, preview, pitchers

The A’s and Mariners are set to continue their four-game set tonight in Seattle and Charlie DiSturco of The Action Network is here to share two bets for the MLB contest (video above).
Both bets, with odds from BetMGM, are mainly influenced by the game’s starting pitchers: James Kaprielian for the A’s and Marco Gonzales for the Mariners.
In DiSturco’s opinion, both pitchers are worth fading as both have problematic underlying metrics.
New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.
21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply
New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.
21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply
New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.
“Gonzales is long overdue for some negative regression,” DiSturco says. “Despite his 3.31 ERA…his xERA is nearly a run-and-a-half higher at 4.71 and his xFIP is 4.91.”
Plus, the Mariners southpaw doesn’t strike out batters and is sporting a career-worst walk rate. In terms of how opponents handle Gonzales, they have a .276 expected batting average.
On the flip-side, Kaprielian has proven just as bad analytically but could see some positive regression. His ERA sits at 5.88, but his xERA comes in at 5.26 while his xFIP is 5.32.
As a result, DiSturco’s first play in the matchup is over 8 runs (-120 or better). Although DiSturco believes Oakland is, by all indicators, a below-average team, their offense has shown some life in the last week and should be able to get to Gonzales.
However, DiSturco isn’t willing to trust Kaprielian and believes the Mariners will contribute their fair share to the total.
Check out the best sports betting sites and apps
For his second bet, DiSturco is targeting the A’s first five innings moneyline (+145).
By eliminating Oakland’s “horrid” bullpen from the mix, DiSturco believes these sides are closer together than the odds indicate. Plus, even though the A’s have lost four straight, DiSturco believes this market is worth a shot given how lucky Gonzales has come up.