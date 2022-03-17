A’s, Reds fire sales show MLB still has tanking problem

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

After the Players Association declined Major League Baseball’s request for federal mediation – dragging out a lockout that then had no end in sight – Max Scherzer laid out the union’s desires.

Consider it the players’ checklist for the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“We want a system,” the Mets starter tweeted on Feb. 4, “where threshold and penalties don’t function as caps, allows younger players to realize more of their market value, makes service time manipulation a thing of the past, and eliminate tanking as a winning strategy.”