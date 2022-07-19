A’s pitcher was flying commercial to MLB All-Star Game before Astros stepped in

A”s pitcher Paul Blackburn earned his first-career nod to the All-Star Game this season, but it turns out that a division rival actually got him to the game.

As Oakland’s sole All-Star representative, Blackburn originally planned on traveling to Los Angeles via a commercial flight.

However, once the Houston Astros received wind of the starting pitcher’s plan, they offered him an upgrade: a seat on their team charter.

“It was just brought to me and asked if I wanted to fly with them,” Blackburn told Fox 26’s Mark Berman. “And I said, yeah, if Dusty [Baker] would allow that, then yeah, of course.”

Paul Blackburn Getty

Sure enough, the Astros manager OK’d the unconventional move, and just like that Blackburn caught a new ride to the ballpark.

Sitting alongside fellow stars such as Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander, and Framber Valdez, the plane ride is surely one that Blackburn will never forget.

“It was fun. I felt like they made me feel very welcomed and comfortable,” Blackburn said. “We had some good conversations and good laughs. It was a good time.”

“It’s awesome. Within baseball, it’s kind of like a brotherhood. Everyone respects each other and helps each other out. I’m greatly appreciative for their organization and letting me tag along over here.”

Blackburn’s appearance at the MLB All-Star Game comes just one season after the 28-year-old was designated for assignment by the Athletics. He has rebounded nicely this year, posting a 6-5 record alongside a 3.62 ERA and 77 strikeouts over the first half of the season.