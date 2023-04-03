Artemi Panarin wants to see more ‘dirty’ Rangers goals

The Rangers scored in all kinds of ways in their 5-2 win Sunday afternoon in Washington, and almost all of them were pretty-looking goals that you often find in highlight videos.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

In fact, that’s to be expected of a team bursting at the seams with upper-echelon talent.

It should be mentioned that the Capitals, who have steadily fallen out of the wild-card race in the East, couldn’t do much to prevent the Rangers from doing what they can do with the puck.

The Rangers certainly won’t have as easy a time finessing those between-the-legs moves or those stunning wristers off the rush in the playoffs.

That fact is not lost on Artemi Panarin, who memorably said that he wished he could do some “stupid s–t at the blue line” last postseason.

The game changes in the playoffs, and the Rangers need to be ready to adapt even better than they did during their conference final run last year — especially with an even more skilled lineup this time around.





Artemi Panarin knows all about finesse goals — and wants the Rangers to score more from the dirty areas.

“It would be great if we could do that every game, but we have big games coming,” Panarin told The Post after Sunday’s win. “In the playoffs, there’s not much space. I don’t know if we can score [those pretty] goals [as much]. We have to work more in the blue paint, in front and try to take some goals.”

It is not like the Rangers haven’t shown they are capable of going to work around the crease and the slot.

Before Monday’s slate of games, they were actually third in the NHL in shots tipped at 196, behind only the Canucks and Flames.

The Rangers always dedicate ample time in practice to deflections and redirections around the net, and it’s shown in game action.

Chris Kreider is one of the best at it, as is Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow.

Looking at the potential matchups down the line — the Devils, Hurricanes, and Bruins to speculate a few — the Rangers aren’t going to have the luxury of time or space unless they grind for it.





Vladimir Tarasenko Getty Images

Opting for the pass or the more-open shot, as the Blueshirts often do, won’t be the smartest course of action all the time.

There definitely will be instances when it works, but the Rangers need to find a happy medium between relying on their elite skills and putting in the work that leads to greasy scores.

Read the expert take on the Blueshirts Sign up for Larry Brooks’ Inside the Rangers, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

“I think we can score dirty goals, too,” Panarin said. “Last playoffs, we [didn’t] score only pretty goals. Many of us play in the playoffs many times. [Patrick Kane] knows how to work that. So does Goodie. Lots of examples on our team.”

Scoring, however, has been the least of the Rangers’ problems.

After the Devils lost 6-1 to the Jets on Sunday, the Rangers now have the No. 2 goal differential (54) in the NHL behind only Boston.

Since captain Jacob Trouba told the Rangers bench to “wake the f— up” on Dec. 3, the only team that has fewer losses is the Bruins.

The Rangers have gotten to this point by way of their Harlem Globetrotter style of hockey.

It’s worked and been entertaining to watch.

If they can incorporate some more blue-collar scoring, the Rangers could be able to do both in the playoffs.