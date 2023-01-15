Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale kicked by fan in heated postgame moment

The kicks weren’t contained to the pitch when Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur faced off in a Premier League showdown on Sunday.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a fan following the team’s 2-0 win against Tottenham, which saw Arsenal take an eight-point lead atop the table.

After the full-time whistle, Ramsdale kicked away the ball, kissed the badge on his jersey, and “gave some” to Spurs fans behind his net. Ramsdale was ushered away from a confrontation by Tottenham forward Richarlison, giving the fan an opportunity to get their revenge as the goalie picked up his water bottle.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is kicked by a fan in a heated scene following a match. Twitter

“The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back,” Ramsdale said. “The few people I did give it to it was probably well greeted, in a sportsmanship way. But then a fan jumped over and gave me a little punch in the back. That’s what happened, and it’s a shame because it is just a game of football at the end of the day.

“Everyone, both sets of players, tried to bring me away. Thankfully, nothing actually happened too drastically, but it’s a sour taste.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta held back midfielder Granit Xhaka as he attempt to defend his goalie, who made seven stops in the victory.

Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal reacts after making a save on Jan. 15, 2023. Getty Images

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (center) is seen on the field following an incident with a fan after a match against Tottenham on Jan. 15, 2023. PA Images via Getty Images

“I didn’t see it, but it is just unacceptable really,” Tottenham defender Eric Dier said. “There is nothing more than I can say other than it’s unacceptable and it shouldn’t have happened.”

The incident drew a rebuke from the Professional Footballers’ Association.

“Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often,” the PFA said in a statement.

“Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them and to be properly enforced. As the players’ union we treat this as a priority issue. We will be continuing to work with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work.”