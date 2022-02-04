Arrest made in SoFi Stadium parking lot altercation

An arrest has been made in the altercation outside SoFi Stadium that left a 49ers fan in coma during the NFC Championship Game in Los Angeles, police said Friday.

Inglewood police confirmed that a 33-year-old Alexis Cifuentes of Los Angeles was taken into custody and booked for felony assault by means to produce great bodily injury. He turned himself in before being released on $30,000 bail. The Super Bowl between the Rams and the Bengals also will take place at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said in a press conference Friday that surveillance video showed Daniel Luna, 40, wearing a throwback 49ers jersey and Cifuentes wearing a yellow Rams jersey.

Luna, a restaurant owner in Oakland, shoved the other fan first in the argument, before Cifuentes pushed him back and then punched him in the face. Luna fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. He suffered facial fractures and was placed in a medically induced coma to limit the internal bleeding from swelling in his brain.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts addressed the SoFi Stadium attack on Friday morning.

SoFi Stadium will host the Rams and Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13. US Today Sports

“The reality is that this was a two-shove, one-punch altercation,” Butts said. “The greatest damage was done because [Luna] landed on the back of his head on the pavement. So I don’t think there’s any application for safety.”

In a statement, the 49ers called what happened to Luna “reprehensible,” adding the organization “strongly condemns all violence” and the team was cooperating with local the investigation “however we can.”

Butts indicated that security will not be heightened for the Super Bowl beyond what was already planned.

Daniel Luna was apparently attacked during the NFC Championship game. ABC 7

“I’m very comfortable there was sufficient security [outside the stadium],” Butts said. “There is plenty of security in the parking lot. You’re not going to stop every altercation, argument between fans. It’s just not going to happen.”

— with Marjorie Hernandez in Los Angeles