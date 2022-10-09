Aroldis Chapman off Yankees’ ALDS roster after blowing off workout

Aroldis Chapman’s unpredictability on the mound already had his playoff chances in jeopardy, but he made sure he wouldn’t be on the ALDS roster when he blew off a team workout on Friday.

The Yankees’ veteran left-handed reliever was supposed to throw live batting practice on Friday in the Bronx but missed it with “not an acceptable excuse,” manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.

GM Brian Cashman said he fined Chapman, who posted a 4.46 ERA during the regular season and was no guarantee to make the playoff roster even if he showed up to Friday’s workout.

“There’s some questions about whether he’s been all in or not for a little while,” Cashman said.

Chapman is currently in Miami after the Yankees asked him to stay away from the team for now.

Aroldis Chapman is off the Yankees’ ALDS roster after missing a team workout. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he fined Aroldis Chapman for missing a team workout. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“I just felt like him not being here was not OK,” Boone said. “I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not. But he needed to be here.”

Chapman missed time earlier this year on the injured list after he sustained an infection stemming from a tattoo on his leg.