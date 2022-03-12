Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds, prediction: Aggies can threaten Razorbacks

Coming off an impressive win against LSU, Arkansas will face a tough test in a Texas A&M Aggies team that has been a thorn in the Razorbacks’ side this season.

SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

How to watch

Gametime: 1:00pm EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Quenton Jackson of Texas A&M dribbles in a game for the Aggies. Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire

Texas A&M (+5.5) over Arkansas

If Buzz Williams ever returns to a basketball school, maybe he will receive the recognition he deserves. He led Marquette to one of its two Elite Eight appearances since 1978. He took Virginia Tech to its only Sweet 16 since 1967. On Friday, he guided the Aggies to their first win over a top-five team in three decades, putting them squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Williams has made a habit of getting his teams to play up in weight class, going 10-5 against the spread as an underdog this season. The Aggies split this year’s series with Arkansas (going to overtime in the loss) and are well-suited to take advantage of the Hogs’ fast-paced tendencies. A&M, which ranks seventh in the nation in turnovers forced, got Arkansas to give up the ball 34 times in the two meetings.