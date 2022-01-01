The Hamden Journal

Arkansas trolls Penn State’s Super Bowl tweet following Outback Bowl victory

Arkansas trolls Penn State’s Super Bowl tweet following Outback Bowl victory

No. 21 Arkansas beat Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on Saturday, a game that featured a 17-point third-quarter outburst and second-half shutout to give the Razorbacks their first-ever Outback Bowl victory.

As the team’s Twitter account noted at Penn State’s expense.

MORE: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman will learn from first big-game miss

Shortly following the victory on Saturday, Arkansas football’s Twitter account trolled its Nittany Lion counterparts by posting a technical statement of fact about the team’s history in the Outback Bowl:

For those out of the loop, Arkansas’ post is nearly identical to a heavily ridiculed Penn State tweet from February that claimed a Nittany Lions football player had played in every Super Bowl — except for five, dating back to 1967. The tweet was a nearly one-to-one match:

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit claims players ‘don’t love football’ amid bowl opt-outs

The Penn State tweet was roundly criticized at the time, but had largely fallen out of memory with a new college football and NFL season getting underway. That is, until Arkansas gifted college football fans everywhere a reminder on Saturday.

Just another entry into why college football is unlike any other sport, be it for better or worse. And in this case, it’s definitely for the better.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.