Arkansas’ Eric Musselman in wild scuffle with San Diego State fans

A handshake line confrontation, in which fans spilled onto the court at Lahaina Civic Center, marred the finish of Wednesday night’s Arkansas-San Diego State game at the Maui Invitational.

As the 78-74 Arkansas win came to a finish, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman exchanged expletives with San Diego State fans behind the Aztecs bench in the intimate 2,400-seat venue. Musselman flashed an “L” sign on his forehead and screamed “Go f–k yourself,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, leading fans to come onto the court towards the Arkansas team.

“There was just an Aztec fan that came down and said some things,” Musselman told reporters. “There were words exchanged.”

“There was an isolated incident following the game this evening,” the Maui Invitational said in a statement. “Security acted quickly and appropriately to immediately remove those involved from the arena.”

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman during the Maui Invitational. Getty Images

Fans storm the court as part of the melee at end of Arkansas-San Diego State. @Hardostay/Twitter

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley also had a heated exchange with Musselman, knocking over a chair. According to the Union-Tribune, at least one parent of an SDSU player ended up on the court.

“I don’t know,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said when asked what happened. “I was already through [the handshake line]. I just tell our kids, I tell them every year, I tell them every month: ‘You represent yourself first, your family second, and this university and athletic program third. Don’t do anything that would embarrass any of us.’

“That’s a message I deliver every year to the guys and I think they do a good job of holding that up. They represent themselves with a lot of class.”

Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV is fouled by San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah Getty Images

Musselman was also at the center of a handshake line incident while coaching Nevada in 2019 at Utah State, when a Nevada player allegedly shattered the glass case holding a fire extinguisher outside the Wolfpack locker room.