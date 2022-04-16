Arizona will steal this one

Yankees fan Jenny Lerner writes, “Welcome back. Good luck with your picks. Remember to NEVER pick the Yanks as that is the kiss of death. Also you forgot the most important addition to any team, Carlos Beltran, who will help steal signs from the announcers booth.” [email protected], if you want your voice to be heard.

If the Diamondbacks are going to steal a game from the Amazin’s this weekend, this is it. The Mets’ Carlos Carrasco limited the Nationals to two hits in 5 ²/₃ innings but came away with a no-decision. Carrasco went 1-5 last year and had trouble connecting back-to-back quality starts. Arizona’s Zac Gallen makes his first start of the season after dealing with a shoulder issue. Gallen allowed one earned run in six innings against the Mets last year. 10 units on the D’backs.

Score early, score often. The Mets did and won their home opener, 10-3. Chris Bassitt is 2-0. Francisco Lindor hit two homers. W has us at -115 tomterrifics.