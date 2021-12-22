The Tommy Lloyd era is off to a 11-0 start and the Arizona Wildcats will look to maintain perfection on Wednesday when they travel to Knoxville to play Tennessee.

Arizona, ranked No. 6 in the nation in the AP poll, has gotten the job done on both ends, ranking fourth in the country in points scored on a per-possession basis and sixth in points allowed on a per-possession basis.

Tennessee, ranked No. 19 by AP voters at 8-2, hangs its hat on defense, ranking fifth in points allowed on a per-possession basis, and also rates fifth in steals forced on a per-possession basis.

Tennessee’s Uros Plavsic defends against UNC-Greensboro’s Dante Treacy. Tim Gangloff/CSM/Shutterstock

The Arizona offense has been centered around passing, owning the third-highest assist-per-made-field-goal ratio in the country. This is a good way to score on the Volunteers, who rank 147th in that category on defense.

With Arizona also No. 1 in the nation in opponent 2-point shooting percentage, the Wildcats will pass another early season test with a win.

The play: Arizona, +2.