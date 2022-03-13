Arizona Sports Betting: The Best Arizona Betting Sites

Commercial content. 21+.



Sports betting in Arizona has been legal online/on mobile and in retail settings since September 2021. Check out the best betting sites for bettors in the Grand Canyon State.

The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites – March 2022



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.

Arizona Sports Betting



Sports betting was made legal in Arizona in September 2021, allowing players to start wagering on their favorite sports both online and at casino sportsbooks. There were some markets where fans were able to start playing early, though, with limited pre-registered events taking place over the first weekend of the NFL season.

One of the main reasons that sports betting finally became legal in Arizona was that the bill, passed in April 2021, explicitly included online sports betting. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also negotiated a new compass with Arizona’s existing Native American casino owners, guaranteeing them that half of the licenses for sports betting would go to them.

Online Sports Betting Yes Mobile Sports Betting Yes Retail Sports Betting Yes Minimum Age 21+

Arizona Sports Betting FAQ



Is sports betting legal in Arizona?



Sports betting is now completely legal in the Grand Canyon State.

The law was changed to legalize sports betting both online and in retail settings in September 2021. This followed state legislators passing a bill to approve sports betting in April 2021, and Governor Doug Ducey renegotiating compacts with Arizona’s Native American tribes in order to ensure their casinos would be able to offer the service.

Who governs sports betting in Arizona?



Sports betting in Arizona is controlled and monitored by the Arizona Department of Gaming. They currently oversee the 18 licenses which have been granted to operate sports betting in the Grand Canyon State.

Betting on March Madness 2022?

Where can I bet on sports in Arizona?



Online sports betting is also completely legal in Arizona, meaning that residents who are at least 21 years old are able to use their phones, tablets, and computers from wherever they are.

There are also a number of locations throughout the Grand Canyon State where you can bet on sports.

Currently, nine of Arizona’s Indian tribes have been granted licenses to operate sportsbooks from their casinos. There have also been licenses granted to major sporting venues in the state, such as State Farm Stadium, Chase Field, and TPC Scottsdale.

How old do you have to be to bet in Arizona?



While there are some gambling options for 18 year-olds in Arizona, the age for sports betting is strictly 21.

There are currently no plans to lower the age below 21 years old for either online or retail sports betting.

What sports can I bet on in Arizona?



There are currently very few restrictions on what sports residents of the Grand Canyon State are able to bet on, either online or in a casino sportsbook. This will allow you to wager on all of Arizona’s sports teams, including their NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB franchises.

Betting on college sports has also been legalized, however, there are some limitations on what prop bets can be placed on collegiate games.

The PGA Tour has also announced a large new sportsbook will be built at TPC Scottsdale, which will allow golf fans a unique experience of being able to wager on their favorite sport at one of the nation’s best courses.

Legal Arizona online sports betting



Our top 5 Arizona Sports betting sites

BetMGM – Lots of market options FanDuel – Highly competitive odds Caesars – Generous promotions DraftKings – Good statistics breakdowns BetRivers – Well designed site

5. BetRivers



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

BetRivers offers customers everything they’ll need in order to begin betting on sports online now that it is legal in Arizona.

They offer a full selection of sports and lines to back and provide premade parlay bets which you can back for increased odds. They even offer a “Buy Out” option, which gives bettors the choice to cash out their bet early in exchange for reduced returns.

With a clean and easy-to-navigate website and app, BetRivers is a good place to begin betting on sports.

4. DraftKings



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Draftkings is best known for its market-leading fantasy sports options. However, they also have a top sportsbook which Arizona residents can now also take advantage of.

There is a huge range of sports and lines to bet on, but DraftKings makes them easy to navigate. They even offer a wide variety of guides and suggested picks to help anyone looking to transfer over from fantasy sports to get familiar with sports betting.

The site also offers Odds Boosts on selected lines, along with a wide variety of generous promotions and rewards. With so much on offer, daily fantasy players should definitely check out the sportsbook next time they’re on DraftKings.

3. Caesars

<br />

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Caesars is one of the most trusted names in gambling. Following on from their acquisition of William Hill’s sportsbook they are now bringing that experience and expertise to online sports betting.

What helps Caesars stand apart from other operators is the large amount of premade parlay bets which are available at the click of a button. This is a quick and easy way to back multiple games at once in order to get great odds.

Along with their online sportsbook, Caesars is also in the process of opening a venue at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2. FanDuel

<br />

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

FanDuel is the only service that comes close to DraftKings in terms of daily fantasy competitions. Much like DraftKings, it also has a leading sportsbook to offer its users.

The best thing about the FanDuel sportsbook is the odds available, which can often be found slightly more attractive than comparable lines on other sportsbooks.

While Arizona residents can take full advantage of the lines and offers from FanDuel online, there is also a fully functioning sportsbook available. Located at the Footprint Center and run in partnership with the Phoenix Suns, bettors can watch games here and place bets in person daily.

1. BetMGM

<br />

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

BetMGM is the leading online sports betting provider in Arizona. With their physical sportsbook at State Farm Stadium under construction, online is the best way to start using their top-tier service.

There are generous promotions on offer as well, along with premade parlay lines which are easy to back. Some prices are even enhanced further with their Lion’s Boost feature, which gives even better odds on selected lines.

BetMGM offers everything that both a veteran and rookie sports bettor could want, and thanks to good design the site is easy to use and never overwhelming.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Arizona Sports Betting Promo Codes



Online sports betting was included when Arizona legalized sportsbooks in September 2021. You need to make an account in order to place bets online.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.

Retail Sportbooks open in Arizona



Thanks to the sportsbook licensing system which Arizona uses, most sportsbooks have a physical location. This is great news for fans who prefer to place their bets in person rather than online.

Sportsbook Location Betfred Sports Arizona We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort BetMGM Sportsbook AZ State Farm Stadium / Gila River Casinos Caesars Sportsbook AZ Chase Field DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona TPC Scottsdale FanDuel Sportsbook AZ Footprint Center Fubo Sportsbook Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino & Resort SuperBook Sports Spirit Mountain Casino WynnBet Arizona Apache Gold, Apache Sky Casinos Unibet Sportsbook Arizona Paradise Casino TwinSpires Sportsbook Mazatzal Hotel & Casino

Latest Arizona Sports Betting News



The financial figures from the initial months since sports betting was legalized in Arizona have been released, and they show what a huge success the rollout has been.

In September 2021, the first full month where sports betting was legal, $291.2m was wagered. A further $486.1m was staked in October, with a further $466m being taken in November.

This means that Arizona is officially the fastest state to break the $1bn mark for sports bets wagered since sportsbooks were legalized.

The history of Arizona Sports Betting



The first attempts to legalize sports betting in Arizona came in 2018, shortly before the Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was unconstitutional.

With PASPA struck down, efforts to legalize sports betting began in earnest.

The first proposed bills struggled and did not take the commonly used mobile sports betting market into account. However, after negotiations with state legislators and the state’s Native American tribes, Governor Doug Ducey finally saw a bill to legalize sports betting both in-person and online pass in April 2021.

There were an original 20 licenses for sportsbook operators, with 10 to go to the Native American tribes already running casinos and 10 to go to professional sports teams and venues. Currently, 18 of the 20 licenses have been confirmed.

Arizona Sports Teams to bet on



Arizona is one of just thirteen states to have a franchise from each of the main four professional sports leagues: NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB.

It is also well represented at the college level through the University of Arizona’s leading Division 1 men’s basketball and football programs.

The Grand Canyon State is also home to world-leading sporting facilities such as Phoenix Raceway and TPC Scottsdale.

Arizona Cardinals



The Arizona Cardinals has been the Grand Canyon State’s NFL franchise since the team moved there from St. Louis in 1988. Since then the team has enjoyed some success, making six playoff appearances and progressing to Super Bowl XLIII in the 2008 season.

The team has become one of the leading NFC contenders since drafting franchise quarterback Kyler Murray in 2019.

The team made their first postseason appearance since 2015 in the 2021 season, and fans will be able to back their team as they search for both weekly wins and championship glory.

Arizona Diamondbacks



The Arizona Diamondbacks joined Major League Baseball as one of the expansion teams in 1998 and enjoyed their best years shortly after their formation.

The Diamondbacks won three of their five West Division titles between 1999 and 2002 and captured the World Series in 2001 thanks to the pitching of Kurt Schilling and Randy Johnson.

Fans will be able to back their team as they attempt to rebuild towards a sixth West Division title and, hopefully, more success at the World Series.

Phoenix Suns



The Phoenix Suns are the oldest and most successful of Arizona’s big four sports franchises.

The team was founded in 1968 and since then have seven division titles and three conference titles. The Suns have also had some of the greatest names in the sport play for them in this time, including Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Nash, and Jason Kidd.

The Suns have the second-best all-time record of any team to have never won an NBA Championship. Fans will now be able to back them at the Footprint Center as the Suns try to break this most unwanted record.

Arizona Coyotes



Arizona is a desert hockey state and their team, the Arizona Coyotes have had one of the most interesting journeys in North American sports.

Originally founded in Canada in 1972 as the Winnipeg Jets, the team was moved as the Phoenix Coyotes in 1996. They were briefly part-owned by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky before declaring bankruptcy in 2009 and being run directly by the NHL.

In 2014 the team was rebranded as the Arizona Coyotes, and are looking to put their past behind them as they add to their sole Central Division championship.

Arizona Wildcats



The University of Arizona represents the state at a collegiate level through its Wildcats teams. They are most successful in their women’s softball and men’s baseball programs, with eight and four National Championships respectively.

However, the Wildcats are best-loved for their men’s football and basketball teams.

The Wildcats basketball team won their sole NCAA National Championship after defeating the University of Kentucky in the Final Four. The football team may still be waiting for its first championship, however, it is well respected for producing great players such as legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.