Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL betting preview: Picks, odds, predictions

Leading up to the 2022 NFL season, Post Action Betting will release a gambling preview for all 32 teams in the National Football League, covering the schedule, predictions, win total, over/under picks and prop bets for every team. Today, we will cover the Arizona Cardinals. Be sure to check out our Cleveland Browns preview.

Arizona Cardinals (+3000 to win Super Bowl, BetMGM)

2021 record: 11-6, 2nd in NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals have taken steps forward in each of the last three seasons. In 2019, they were 5-10-1, followed up by an 8-8 2020 season, and a 11-6 2021 campaign. Now, entering yet another season with Kyler Murray under center and Kliff Kingsbury as head coach, they’ll look to move forward even further.

Despite an 11-6 season, the Cardinals still aren’t widely considered to be a legitimate threat for a Super Bowl run.



The highlight of the offseason for the Cardinals was the drama surrounding Murray. After a dramatic back-and-forth over contract negotiations, the two sides finally reached an agreement on a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension.

In this preview, we’ll highlight the offseason moves by the Cardinals and assess their prospects for the upcoming season.

Cardinals offseason moves: Draft, trades, free agent signings, injury report

Traded for WR Marquise Brown.

Re-signings: TE Zach Ertz, RB James Conner, QB Colt McCoy, LB Dennis Gardeck, DL Michael Dogbe, TE Maxx Williams, P Andy Lee, LB Zeke Turner

Free agent departures: RB Chase Edmonds, WR Christian Kirk, LB Jordan Hicks, DE Chandler Jones, DT Jordan Phillips, OG Max Garcia

Free agent additions: CB Jeff Gladney, LB Nick Vigil, OL Will Hernandez, TE Stephen Anderson

Drafted: TE Trey McBride (55th), DE Cameron Thomas (87th), DE Myjai Sanders (100th), RB Keaontay Ingram (201st), G Lecitus Smith (215th), CB Christian Matthew (244th), LB Jesse Luketa (256th), G Marquis Hayes (257th)

Arizona Cardinals 2022 schedule

Week 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 4: @ Carolina Panthers

Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6: @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 9: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 10: @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 11: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. New England Patriots

Week 15: @ Denver Broncos

Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 17: @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 18: @ San Francisco 49ers

NFL betting lines: Cardinals win total

O/U 8.5 wins (FanDuel)

For a team that won 11 games last year, this win total looks low at first glance, but there’s a possible outcome where the Cardinals get punched in the mouth to start the season.

A noticeable issue facing the Cardinals – they’ll be without veteran superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for six weeks after being suspended for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy.

De’Andre Hopkins looks on during a 2022 preseason game. Getty Images

The Cardinals also lost leading pass rusher Chandler Jones to free agency, which will significantly impact their ability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

They open Week 1 with a date against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, travel to an improved Las Vegas Raiders squad in Week 2, and then host the division rival and Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. If they fall to 0-3 or 1-2 out of the gate, things could get out of hand in a hurry.

Their non-division schedule doesn’t do them any favors this year. Matchups against the Patriots, Raiders, Broncos, Buccaneers, Chargers, Saints, Vikings, and Eagles could all pose difficult challenges.

I’m expecting a step in the wrong direction from Kyler Murray and company this year, primarily, for their issues on defense.

Cardinals O/U 8.5 Wins: The Pick

Under 8.5 wins (-110 FanDuel)

Expert best bets, futures, and props

Marquise Brown over 875.5 receiving yards

Brown is an explosive, big-play wide receiver with blazing speed, and now he reunites with his college quarterback in Murray. He topped 1,000 receiving yards last season with Lamar Jackson in one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL – despite a slew of injuries at the running back position, Baltimore ran the third-most rushing plays per game in the NFL last year.

Marquise Brown and Kyler Murray exchange jerseys. Getty Images

Brown earned 146 targets last season, good for the 10th-most in the NFL. While oddsmakers seem to believe that he will take a step backwards in volume and production, the spread personnel groupings that Kingsbury features, often running our four wide receivers, will create plenty of space for Brown to exploit defenses.

The pick

Over 875.5 (-112 FanDuel)