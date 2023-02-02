Arian Foster causes stir after joking the NFL is ‘rigged’

Would you buy a theory that the NFL is rigged?

After the episode of the Barstool Sports podcast “Macrodosing,” some did and some had fun with it.

Former NFL running back Arian Foster joked on his show — one that “explores conspiracies, conundrums, and the dark corners of the deep web” — about the league being “rigged” and receiving “a script” every year, breaking down what each player has to do week by week.

“We really dedicated to it. … That’s what practice was about. It was about practicing the script,” Foster explained. “It’s like WWF — we know what’s going to happen, but you’ve still got to put on a show.”

Following the release of the clip on Twitter, many users, including professional players, ran with it, using GIFs, videos and more to poke fun at receiving their “scripts” for certain happenings in their careers.

Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker spoke to his season-ending torn triceps injury by posting a video of Stephen A. Smith yelling “I’m having a very bad day” with the tweet reading, “Reading the script week 7…”

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton tweeted a reaction video of rapper Lil Boosie saying “Hey bro, come on now dog. Come on, man!”

“Me when I got the script for our 2021 season,” Slayton wrote with the video. The Giants went just 4-13 in 2021 while Slayton got fewer opportunities in the passing game.

Others chimed in outside of the New York teams, including Saints running back Alvin Kamara, former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges, former NFL safety T.J. Ward and Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons.

Foster responded on Twitter with an image of a hand and a piece of paper, with half of the word “things” written on each.

“Things are getting out of hand,” a photo caption said.





Arian Foster looks on during the Texans’ game against the Dolphins on Oct. 25, 2015. Getty Images





Arian Foster of the Houston Texans carries the ball during a NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Getty Images

Two days following the initial release, players and users are still eating it up, as the tweet has over 232.5 million views and the YouTube clip has accumulated 36,000 views since Wednesday.

Foster was drafted in 2009 by the Houston Texans and played there for seven years before playing his final half-season with the Miami Dolphins. He concluded his career in 2016 as a four-time Pro Bowler and recorded 6,527 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns.