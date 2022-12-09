Argentina-Netherlands clear benches in World Cup brawl

The World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands boiled over into into a full-scale, benches clearing brawl on Friday.

With Argentina leading, 2-1, in the 88th minute, Netherlands’ Nathan Are was cut down by Leandro Paredes. After Parades took out Ake near the sideline, he fired the ball out of bounds and into the Netherlands’ bench, which quickly emptied.

Moments later, Parades was blindsided by a player from the Netherlands.

Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

Players from both sides quickly entangled before order was eventually restored.

Paredes was issued a yellow card for the tackle.