Are there Premier League games this weekend? When are the next EPL matches?

While other leagues around England are just gearing back up from winter breaks, the Premier League is pausing briefly and is not in action on the weekend of Jan. 7-9.

Premier League clubs, however, are still taking the field.

It’s time for the FA Cup third round in England, and therefore this weekend will see every Premier League and Championship side taking on its first FA Cup fixture of the season. With the entire top two tiers scheduled for domestic cup competition, league play will be forced to take a break.

But fans won’t have to wait too long for the next EPL match: There are a few rescheduled matches from December’s COVID-related postponements that see the league actually get back underway a few days earlier than originally planned.

There are three rescheduled Premier League matches that will take place between Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 12. That will quickly be followed by a full Matchweek 22 on the weekend of Jan. 14-16.

When are the next Premier League matches?

After the weekend of FA Cup third-round action featuring 32 matches on tap across England, the Premier League will take centerstage once more with several key showdowns at both ends of the table.

The action resumes with three of the 17 matches that have been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among teams. That midweek offering is followed by a complete slate to be played over three weekend days and highlighted by a massive Manchester City vs. Chelsea clash that could bust the title race wide open.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Southampton vs. Brentford 2:45 p.m. Peacock
Everton vs. Leicester City 3 p.m. USA Network, Universo fuboTV

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
West Ham vs. Norwich City 2:45 p.m. Peacock

Friday, Jan. 14

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace 3 p.m. USA Network, Universo fuboTV

Saturday, Jan. 15

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Manchester City vs. Chelsea 7:30 a.m. Peacock
Norwich City vs. Everton 10 a.m. Peacock
Wolves vs. Southampton 10 a.m. Peacock
Newcastle United vs. Watford 10 a.m. USA Network, Universo fuboTV
Burnley vs. Leicester City 10 a.m. Peacock
Aston Villa vs. Man United 12:30 p.m. NBC, Universo fuboTV, Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 16

Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
West Ham vs. Leeds United 9 a.m. Peacock
Liverpool vs. Brentford 9 a.m. USA Network, Telemundo fuboTV
Tottenham vs. Arsenal 11:30 a.m. Peacock

Here’s a different snapshot of the 13 matches on tap for next week, taking into account each team’s standing position. Here’s what fans of each club have in store:

Standings Club Points Matches Played Next Match(es) Opponent(s)
1. Man City 53 21 Jan. 15 vs. Chelsea
2. Chelsea 43 21 Jan. 15 @ Man City
3. Liverpool 42 20 Jan. 16 vs. Brentford
4. Arsenal 35 20 Jan. 16 @ Tottenham
5. West Ham 34 20 Jan. 12
Jan. 16		 vs. Norwich
vs. Leeds
6. Tottenham 33 18 Jan. 16 vs. Arsenal
7. Man United 31 19 Jan. 15 @ Aston Villa
8. Wolves 28 19 Jan. 15 vs. Southampton
9. Brighton 27 19 Jan. 14 vs. Crystal Palace
10. Leicester City 25 18 Jan. 11
Jan. 15		 @ Everton
@ Burnley
11. Crystal Palace 23 20 Jan. 14 @ Brighton
12. Brentford 23 19 Jan. 11
Jan. 16		 @ Southampton
@ Liverpool
13. Aston Villa 22 19 Jan. 15 vs. Man United
14. Southampton 21 19 Jan. 11
Jan. 15		 vs. Brentford
@ Wolves
15. Everton 19 18 Jan. 11
Jan. 15		 vs. Leicester
@ Norwich
16. Leeds United 19 19 Jan. 16 @ West Ham
17. Watford 13 18 Jan. 15 @ Newcastle
18. Burnley 11 17 Jan. 15 vs. Leicester
19. Newcastle 11 19 Jan. 15 vs. Watford
20. Norwich City 10 19 Jan. 12
Jan. 15		 @ West Ham
vs. Everton

