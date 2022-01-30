Are Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews married? What to know about 2022 wedding date with future wife

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best known NFL quarterbacks right now. And, his relationship with Brittany Matthews is also one of the most popular NFL relationships right now.

Matthews can be seen at nearly every Chiefs game either from the sidelines or from a suite. Even though she can sometimes be the subject of controversial headlines, she continues to support her long-time boyfriend/fiancé/future husband.

Here’s what you need to know about Mahomes and Matthews’ wedding, along with a brief summary of their nearly 10-year relationship.

Are Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews married?

The couple has yet to tie the knot. Mahomes proposed to Matthews back in September 2020. But, since then, they’ve had their daughter Sterling Mahomes, Mahomes made his second Super Bowl appearance and the COVID-19 pandemic most likely influenced their wedding planning a bit.

But, the couple has hinted that 2022 will be the year of their wedding. With Mahomes’ season still going on with the Chiefs, the wedding will most likely take place between NFL seasons.

When is Patrick Mahomes’ wedding?

Mahomes and Matthews have not officially released their wedding date to the public, although they have posted some hints as to when the big day could be.

The wedding will definitely be in 2022 after Matthews shared an Instagram photo from New Years with the caption “2022, the year I get to marry you.”

The couple hosted a bridal party at the end of 2021 and gifted their bridal party with Cartier bracelets and Rolex watches. According to KMBC in Kansas City, Mahomes left a note on the gift saying “The time has come to help me with the task. Be my groomsman for the wedding weekend with help from this flask! Drink up and let me remind, in March set your Rolex to island time.” So, there is a lot of speculation that the wedding will take place in March 2022.

How long have Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews been together?

The couple started dating back in 2013 when Mahomes was a sophomore in high school and Matthews was a junior. The couple’s first picture together is at their prom that year.

They dated the rest of high school, and then went to separate colleges. Mahomes went to Texas Tech, while Matthews went to the University of Texas-Tyler. Although they both went to school in Texas, the drive is about six to seven hours. But, the couple made it work.

Matthews moved to Kansas City when Mahomes signed with the Chiefs in 2017.

The couple got engaged in September 2020, and then shortly after announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first child.

On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us It’s always us, it’s always you & me, the words you looked into my eyes and said to me, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breathe away! I LOVE YOU💕❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/PIrptGZmmy — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 2, 2020

How many kids do Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have?

The couple has one child together — Sterling Skye Mahomes. She was born shortly after Mahomes’ second Super Bowl appearance last year on Feb. 20, 2021.

The couple additionally shares two dogs together. Keeping with the metal name theme and the names beginning with “S” theme, their dogs are named Steel and Silver.