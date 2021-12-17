Are Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper playing in Week 15 after being placed on COVID list? Fantasy injury update ahead of Raiders-Browns matchup

Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper were placed on the reserve/COVID list leading up to a crucial Week 15 game in the AFC playoff race against the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Their statuses are up in the air, so, will either or both play in Week 15? We have the latest updates below, as well as how fantasy start, ’em, sit ’em decisions could be affected by either of their absences.

We'll continue to update this post with the latest news on Landry and Hooper as more information rolls in. We have you covered with all the key Saturday COVID and injury updates, including Baker Mayfield (click here), Darren Waller (click here), and Damien Harris (click here).

UPDATE: Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID, putting Nick Mullens in line to start against the Raiders.

Is Jarvis Landry playing in Week 15?

As usual, Landry will have two turn in two negative tests before Saturday’s kickoff, and time is running out. It’s difficult to know if he’ll be able to do that, and the Browns could ultimately be without their QB, both starting tackles, some key defensive players, and their head coach Kevin Stefanski. What we do know is this feels like a concerning spot to trust any Browns’ player other than Nick Chubb. If almost the entire team is miraculously cleared for the game, Landry would have some consideration, but that’s highly unlikely.

He’s already been just a fringe starter this season, but there is a scenario where you could play him. If he and Mayfield are active, he can be viewed as a decent flex option in the WR3 or WR4 range against the Raiders. If he’s active but Mayfield isn’t, view him as a low-end flex option is strictly PPR leagues. Before the COVID news came out of Cleveland, we had Landry around the WR30 range in PPR. If he’s out, Donovan Peoples-Jones is a risky play, but he does offer upside, especially if Austin Hooper (see below) is out, too.

Is Austin Hooper playing in Week 15?

Hooper is yet another casualty of the reserve/COVID list, so we’ll see if he can be cleared by Saturday, too. When David Njoku (reserve/COVID) was out last week, Hooper caught five-of-six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in a highly favorable matchup with the Ravens. At the beginning of the week, we liked Hooper’s chances as a top streaming option against the Raiders, who are also a top-five most favorable matchup for tight ends. If Mayfield and Hooper play, he can still be considered, but are we sure the offense won’t crumble with so many pieces missing on the offensive line? Are these risks we want to take on the fantasy playoffs for an already fringe starter at tight end? We’d say no.

Assuming Njoku is back, he’d be the primary tight end, but he’s been tough to trust with Mayfield in the lineup, so can we trust him with Case Keenum behind a shaky offensive line? Again, it’s hard to like his chances. All in all, there’s obviously a mess in Cleveland right now, and we’re not confident in rolling with these guys in the postseason. That said, Hooper or Njoku can be a boom-or-bust play, while Landry (see above) is probably a decent-floor, low-ceiling prospect this week if he plays