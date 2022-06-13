Arch Manning takes official visit to Alabama as recruitment heats up

The Arch Manning sweepstakes are in full swing.

The coveted 5-star quarterback — who doubles as Peyton and Eli’s nephew — spent this past weekend in Tuscaloosa on an official visit to Alabama.

Manning, the consensus top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 per 247Sports, took his official visit to Georgia last weekend and will visit Texas this upcoming weekend.

Though Manning has raved about Georgia, calling Athens the “the best college town,” he insisted to On3 last month that his recruitment is ongoing.

“I’m looking forward to (deciding) either before the season or during next season or after the season,” Manning said. “If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”

Come fall, Manning will commence his senior season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, where he has amassed 6,300 yards and 81 touchdowns across three brilliant seasons so far.