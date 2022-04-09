Arch Manning makes surprise visit to University of Virginia

A new suitor has entered the Arch Manning sweepstakes.

The 2023 five-star recruit is taking a visit to University of Virginia, per 247Sports. Though it’s widely assumed Manning will end up at an SEC school, he does have some familial connections to the ACC school. His mom, Ellen, went to Virginia, his sister is currently enrolled there and his aunt, Ashley, is also an alum.

Manning is the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2023 and comes with obvious star power, with Peyton and Eli Manning being his uncles.

Currently enrolled at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning is being heavily recruited by Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, LSU and Texas, among others. Last season, he threw for 1,371 yards and 17 touchdowns with just four interceptions in seven games for Newman. He also had 310 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns on the ground.

It would be a shock for him to end up at Virginia, a school that rarely fields a football team that competes for an ACC title — let alone a national title — but with NIL in play and family at the school, stranger things have happened.

Manning recently visited Georgia and Texas.