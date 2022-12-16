Aqib Talib sued by family of youth coach killed by brother Yaqub

Former NFL star Aqib Talib is among those being sued by the family of youth football coach Michael Hickmon, who was allegedly shot and killed by Talib’s brother, Yaqub, in August.

The wrongful death lawsuit, the Dallas Morning News reported, alleges that 36-year-old Aqib Talib, a former cornerback for five teams including the Broncos, played a significant role in starting the brawl that led to his brother allegedly shooting Hickmon. The suit also claims Big XII Sports League and Family Services failed to properly vet coaches and provide a safe environment for participants. Yaqub Talib, 39, is also named in the suit.

Hickmon’s family is seeking punitive damages of more than $1 million from the three parties.

Hickmon was the coach of the Dragons Elite Academy 9-and-under youth football team, which was playing the North Dallas United Bobcats, coached by the Talibs, on Aug. 13 in Dallas suburb Lancaster. A video obtained by TMZ showed a fight break out between multiple adults before shots can be heard.

According to the lawsuit, when the Dragons scored a touchdown following a taunting penalty against the Bobcats, the Talibs were upset and ended the game. The plaintiffs claim that when Hickmon went to get the game ball he was “confronted” by Aqib Talib, who allegedly threw a punch. Witnesses also told Dallas station WFAA that Aqib Talib instigated the fight when he punched Hickmon.

Aqib Talib Getty Images

“Surprised and outnumbered,” the Hickmon family said in the lawsuit, Hickmon “defensively backpedaled.”

Hickmon’s family alleges that Yaqub Talib pulled out a handgun and fired five times. Hickmon later died at Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas.

Yaqub Talib was indicted in September on felony murder charges.

One of the partial owners of Big XII Sports League and Family Services, meanwhile, claims the organization had no involvement in the game because it was a preseason fundraiser and that Yaqub never applied to be a coach for the league.

Yaqub Salik Talib AP

Aqib Talib spent a dozen years in the NFL from 2008-2019, also playing for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Rams. The five-time Pro Bowler is a former first-team All-Pro and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015. He was also an analyst for Fox Sports in 2020 and was slated to be a studio analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage this season but stepped away from the role in the wake of the tragedy to spend time with his family.

Aqib Talib has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit.