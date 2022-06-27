Aqib Talib, Andrew Whitworth likely joining Amazon NFL coverage

Amazon is adding two more former NFL stars to Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage.

Aqib Talib and Andrew Whitworth are expected to be part of the studio team, The Post has learned. Both are former All-Pros at their respective positions, cornerback and offensive tackle, and both are Super Bowl champions.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Talib, 36, played from 2008-19 for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos and Rams. He has gained acclaim in sports media for his authenticity, and has done a few games a year as color commentator at Fox Sports. It is still to be determined as to whether that role will continue now.

Aqib Talib is expected to join Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage. Getty Images

The 40-year-old Whitworth entered the NFL in 2006 with the Bengals, joined the Rams in 2017 and retired after they won the Super Bowl earlier this year.

As The Post’s Andrew Marchand has previously reported, Amazon’s studio team will include Charissa Thompson as host, and Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts. Marshawn Lynch is also likely to join in a capacity that includes bits and features.

A source said that Talib and Whitworth won’t be desk analysts, but rather will contribute elsewhere on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” studio programming, and other ancillary NFL content.

Andrew Whitworth retired a Super Bowl champion this offseason. Getty Images

The games will be called by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

The Post has previously reported that Amazon has also had talks with Pat McAfee about a potential role in the coverage.

“Thursday Night Football” moves to Amazon’s Prime Video this year after having been on Fox Sports since 2018.