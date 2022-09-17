Appalachian State pulls off unreal Hail Mary to beat Troy

Appalachian State magic has struck again.

Trailing 28-26 to Troy in the dying seconds on Saturday, Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice uncorked a 53-yard Hail Mary as a last resort with time expiring.

His throw landed short of the end zone and on top of a mix of receivers and defenders, however. That’s when magic struck again.

After bouncing off multiple defenders’ hands, the pass landed perfectly in Christian Horn’s hands. He subsequently ran with it eight yards into the end zone for another iconic win.

Appalachian State won on a last-second Hail Mary Screengrab/Twitter (2)

Brice finished with 278 passing yards and two touchdowns. Horn led the team in receiving, hauling in five receptions for 98 yards and that decisive touchdown.

Just last week, Appalachian State stunned Texas A&M with a 17-14 win.