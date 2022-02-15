Antonio Pierce joining Raiders staff as linebackers coach

Antonio Pierce is back in the NFL.

The former Giant is joining Josh McDaniels’ Raiders staff as linebackers coach, according to NFL Network. McDaniels was recently named Las Vegas’ new head coach following the team’s in-season resignation of Jon Gruden and decision not to retain interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

Pierce, who spent five of his nine season with the Giants, captained Big Blue’s Super Bowl winning defense in 2007, starting all 16 regular-season games and recording 102 tackles before starting all four playoff games. He earned the sole Pro Bowl nod of his career the season prior.

Herm Edwards hired Pierce to his first Arizona State staff as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator in 2017. In 2020, he was promoted to associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator. Last year, he took over as sole defensive coordinator, when the Sun Devils’ 20.9 points allowed per game ranked second-best in the Pac-12.

Antonio Pierce while at Arizona State. Getty Images

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old Pierce stepped down from his role in order to pursue NFL coaching opportunities. He became the fifth Arizona State assistant to depart the program in the wake of an NCAA investigation into the program, however.

In June, the NCAA investigation into the Sun Devils’ alleged recruiting violations surfaced. Among other possible infractions, the team is alleged to have hosted recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID dead period. The investigation includes screenshots, pictures, receipts and emails from an anonymous source that are now in the possession of the NCAA.

The documents allege evidence of high school prospects taking illegal on-campus recruiting trips when NCAA rules banned players from doing so due to COVID-19. According to Yahoo Sports, as recruiting coordinator among his other high-responsibility roles under Edwards, Pierce played a significant role in pushing boundaries, and encouraging other assistants to do so, with recruits.

Antonio Pierce celebrates the Giants’ Super Bowl win. Charles Wenzelberg

The investigation hung over the program throughout the season, and the Sun Devils finished with an 8-5 record, losing to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Pierce, who began is coaching career as the head coach of Long Beach Poly High School in California. had grown in influence throughout his tenure, and was viewed by many as Edwards’ potential successor as head coach. Instead, Edwards remains amid the investigation, and Pierce joins the Raiders’ new staff.

Pierce shares roots with his new boss, as McDaniels poached Patrick Graham away from the Giants to be the Raiders’ new defensive coordinator.