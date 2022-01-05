Antonio Brown’s visit to top surgeon adds new wrinkle to injury claims

There may be more to Antonio Brown’s injury claims after all.

It was reported by NFL Network that the former Buccaneers receiver refused to go back into last Sunday’s game against the Jets when asked by the coaches because he believed he was too injured. Brown’s refusal led to head coach Bruce Arians telling him to leave and the 33-year-old stripping shirtless and running off the field in a moment that went viral.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday that there was some validity to Brown being in pain after missing two practices because of an ankle injury. According to the report, friends of Brown were concerned about the pain and pushed him to get looked at by a top surgeon unaffiliated with the Buccaneers and that the visit and an MRI exam confirmed Brown’s serious pain.

Antonio Brown took in a Nets game on Monday after his bizarre exit on Sunday. Corey Sipkin, AP

An official statement from Brown’s camp will be issued soon, according to the Tampa Bay Times, and that it’s believed he should not have been on the field Sunday despite his high threshold for pain.

Arians told reporters after the game that Brown was no longer a member of the team. He also said, “I don’t know that he was [injured].”

The former Steeler and Patriot, who lost out on around $1 million in contract bonuses, didn’t seem to care much about being kicked off the team with one week to go in the regular season. He was all smiles in the back of a New Jersey chauffer’s car after being picked up at MetLife Stadium. Brown also sat courtside for the Nets’ loss to the Grizzlies at Barclays Center and partied with rapper Fabolous on Monday night.