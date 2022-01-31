Antonio Brown’s storm-off glove is now up for auction

It might have cost Antonio Brown his career. Whatever the selling price, the buyer will be paying less.

The right-hand glove that Brown tossed into the MetLife Stadium stands during his infamous Jan. 2 meltdown is up for auction.

Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions listed the item Sunday as a “tangible memento from an iconic NFL moment.”

As of publication, 10 bids had been made and the price was up from an opening bid of $81 — Brown’s jersey number with Tampa Bay — to $310.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians asked Brown to re-enter the game against the Jets, and Brown declined. Brown says that he told Arians his ankle was too injured to play, which Arians disputes.

Whatever the truth, Brown then removed his jersey, shoulder pads and shirt and threw his gloves into the stands before running off the sideline and into the tunnel.

“The glove is white, with a black Nike Sploosh [sic] on the back. Inside, at the wrist, the glove also has an NFL logo and an ‘Apollo Nia’ tag,” the listing reads of the glove of the former Steelers, Raiders, Patriots and Bucs star receiver. “The outsdie [sic] of the glove has a Raiders’ logo, from when Brown played for the Raiders, that has been blackened out. On the outside back of the wrist band is imprinted ‘Superbad.’”

Brown has employed a lawyer since the incident and has said he may sue the Bucs, who terminated his $3.1 million contract after his mid-game storm-off against the Jets. Brown has said the team knew about his ankle injury, which required surgery.

His attorney, Sean Burstyn, said on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” that the Bucs turned the altercation into a mental-health issue and suggested they could sue for defamation.