Antonio Brown’s Rolling Loud performance trolled by NFL player

Antonio Brown’s performance at Rolling Loud in Miami over the weekend did not impress at least one NFL player.

On Saturday, Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson tweeted a video that showed Brown — a free agent receiver, who said in May he will not play in the 2022 NFL season — rapping on stage in a bright latex outfit during Day 1 of the music festival.

“Smh bra lost it, this not it,” said Gardner-Johnson, whose tweet drew mixed reviews from fellow NFL players.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan, a Saints teammate of Gardner-Johnson, appeared to defend Brown in a reply tweet that included a few crying-laughing emojis.

Gardner-Johnson hit back, tweeting, “Stop cause if you support that then ima drop a crazy video of me performing.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman chimed in and tweeted, “Lol I think it’s Ite tho,” which had Gardner-Johnson questioning if he was “too hard” on Brown.

Former Pro-Bowl receiver Chad Johnson tweeted the video of Brown performing his new single “Put That S—t On” off his “Paradigm” record, writing, “My dawg.”

Brown has been focused on his rap career after a tumultuous exit from the Buccaneers in January — when the Pro-Bowl wideout ran shirtless through the end zone at MetLife Stadium and exited the field mid-game against the Jets.

Antonio Brown performs at Rolling Loud. Antonio Brown/Instagram

Antonio Brown performs at Rolling Loud. Antonio Brown/Instagram

The Buccaneers released Brown less than 24 hours after the receiver posted a lengthy statement accusing Tampa Bay of forcing him to play injured — and said he planned to undergo surgery to repair his injured ankle.

That same month, Brown addressed concerns about his mental health in an interview on the “I AM ATHLETE” show.

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,’” Brown said. “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health.”

Antonio Brown on stage at Rolling Loud. Antonio Brown/Instagram

Antonio Brown engages with the crowd at Rolling Loud. Antonio Brown/Instagram

Brown said in May that he would not be back to play in the 2022 season, and hinted at the end of his NFL career. Two months prior, Brown told TMZ he is waiting to get his ankle repaired until he signs with a new NFL team.

Brown recorded 87 catches for 1,082 yards with eight touchdowns in 15 regular-season games over two seasons with the Buccaneers — including eight receptions for 81 yards with two touchdowns in three playoff games on his way to a Super Bowl win last February alongside Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay signed Brown midway through the 2020 season after he completed an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league’s personal-conduct policy.