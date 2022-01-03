Antonio Brown takes in Nets game day after Buccaneers meltdown

Antonio Brown still hasn’t left New York after an epic sideline meltdown that may have ended his NFL career. He even found time to take in a Brooklyn Nets game.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was spotted courtside at Barclays Center on Monday night, watching the Nets take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Brown was shown on the YES broadcast dressed in a black, blue and white Balenciaga track suit, sunglasses and a Nets-branded face mask.

Antonio Brown made an appearance at the Barclays Center on Monday. Corey Sipkin

Brown declined comment when approached by The Post.

The causal night out came after Brown stripped off his jersey and pads on the sidelines and jogged off the field at MetLife Stadium mid-game.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told media Brown is “no longer a Buc” following the bizarre action. The mercurial wideout reportedly refused to go back into the game when asked by staff. According to NFL Network, Brown believed he was injured. An ankle injury kept the 33-year-old out of two practices earlier in the week.

The outburst — and ignominious end to his season — reportedly costs Brown $1 million in potential contract bonuses. Brown’s future in the NFL could be in jeopardy after his viral public display coupled with repeated off the field issues.

With Brown not in the Buccaneers’ Week 18 plans any longer, he’ll have plenty of free time on his hands. If he’s interested in sticking around the Big Apple, the Knicks face the Pacers at the Garden on Tuesday.